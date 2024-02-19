Head Cook
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitable qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Check freshness of food and ingredients.
- Supervise and coordinate activities of Cooks and other food preparation workers.
- Develop recipes and determine how to present the food.
- Plan menus and ensure uniform serving sizes and quality of meals.
- Inspect supplies, equipment and work areas for cleanliness and functionality.
- Hire, train and supervise cooks and other food preparation workers.
- Order and maintain inventory of food and supplies and Monitor sanitation practices and follow kitchen safety standards.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants should have a minimum of five (5) Ordinary Level subjects including English Language.
- In addition the applicants must have a National Diploma in Professional Cookery/National Diploma in Tourism and Hospitality/Diploma in Hospitality and Tourism Management/Diploma in Hotel and Catering Studies/Diploma in Hotel and Catering Management/Diploma in Professional Cooking and Culinary Arts.
- Five (5) years relevant post qualification experience as a Cook is a requirement.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
For more information phone (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.
Deadline: 19 February 2024
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.
Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura