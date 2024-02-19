Job Description

Applications are invited from suitable qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Check freshness of food and ingredients.

Supervise and coordinate activities of Cooks and other food preparation workers.

Develop recipes and determine how to present the food.

Plan menus and ensure uniform serving sizes and quality of meals.

Inspect supplies, equipment and work areas for cleanliness and functionality.

Hire, train and supervise cooks and other food preparation workers.

Order and maintain inventory of food and supplies and Monitor sanitation practices and follow kitchen safety standards.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants should have a minimum of five (5) Ordinary Level subjects including English Language.

In addition the applicants must have a National Diploma in Professional Cookery/National Diploma in Tourism and Hospitality/Diploma in Hospitality and Tourism Management/Diploma in Hotel and Catering Studies/Diploma in Hotel and Catering Management/Diploma in Professional Cooking and Culinary Arts.

Five (5) years relevant post qualification experience as a Cook is a requirement.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.