ICT Data Analyst (Harare)
Job Description
The above-mentioned vacancy has arisen within TIMB and applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fil the position. The successful candidate will be based at TIMB Head Office.
REPORTS TO: Head- Information And Communications Technology
Duties and Responsibilities
- Acquiring data from primary or secondary industry data sources and maintaining databases/data systems.
- Building and implementing statistical models as required by the Board and its stakeholders.
- Interpreting data, analysing results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports.
- Developing and implementing databases, data collection systems, dia analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality.
- Identifying, analysing, and interpreting trends or tobacco industry patterns in complex data sets.
- Fitering and "cleaning" data by reviewing computer reports, printouts, and performance indicators to locate and correct code problems.
- Coordinating industry stakeholders in coming up with enhanced data reporting models and gathering future data reporting needs for the benefit of the tobacco industry.
- Assisting the system development team to come up with Data Analytics and reporting requirements in new system development projects.
- Attending to stakeholders' reporting queries by creating visualizations and reports in various innovative forms.
- Participating in meetings, presentations, and quality assurance activities.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's degree in Information, Communication & Technology / Computer Science or equivalent.
- A Power BI certification or equivalent is required.
- A certification/training in Advanced Excel, Oracle databases or SQL will be an added advantage.
- Two years' work experience obtained in a similar role.
Other Requirements/ Competences:
- Self-driven, results oriented and the ability to work under pressure.
- Incumbent must demonstrate sound practical Power BI skills.
- A general appreciation of programming languages (PHP frameworks, Java) is needed.
- Experience in working with databases is a must, ie. Oracle, SQL, MySQL etc.
- Knowledge of artificial intelligence and machine learning.
- Experience in ERP systems implementations and support is relevant.
- Tobacco industry experience will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Submit an application letter, certified copies of qualifications and detailed CV addressed to: hr@timb.co.zw, clearly indicating in block letters the position in the subject line, that IS, "ICT DATA ANALYST"
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification of applicants.
Deadline: 18 February 2024
TIMB
The Tobacco Industry & Marketing Board (TIMB) is a Zimbabwean regulatory and advisory statutory board whose functions include controlling and regulating the growing, marketing and exporting of tobacco in Zimbabwe. In 1936, through the Tobacco Marketing and Levy Act, the Tobacco Marketing Board was formed resulting in the selling of tobacco through the Auction Floors and, later, Contract floors (from 2004). The Tobacco Marketing and Levy (Amendment) Act of 1997 saw the Tobacco Marketing Board being renamed to the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board. The Board caters for the interests of all classes of different types of tobacco growers, buyers and other stakeholders.