ICT Officer: Research And Innovation Office

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintain and troubleshoot all network and computer related issues;.

Integrate security, physical control solutions for all confidential data and systems;.

Monitor performance and manage parameters to provide fast responses to front-end users.

Perform front-line work in responding to support requests.

Assisting users with technical issues through desktop software, e-mail, and phone conversations.

Ensure all applications and equipment are in efficient operation, replacing or repairing peripheral devices (i.e. printers, modems, routers) .

Providing technical advice on the most suitable software, hardware and other IT requirements.

Assist with high performance computing.

Carry out any other duties as assigned by the Executive Director.

*NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Qualifications and Experience

A relevant Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or Computer Sciences.

At least three (3) years of working experience.

The candidate must possess good leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills at all levels within and outside the University.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to: