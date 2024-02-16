ICT Security Administrator (Harare)

Problem-solving and analytical skills.

Experience with antivirus and firewall systems administration: hands-on experience with Fortinet platforms is a distinct advantage.

Experience with Windows Server administration is relevant.

Knowledge of laws and regulations including but not limited to the Cyber & Data Protection Act.

General knowledge of information security regulatory requirements and standards such as the ISO 27001 series.

Other

How to Apply

Submit an application letter, certified copies of qualifications and a detailed CV addressed to: hr@timb.co.zw, clearly indicating in block letters the position in the subject line, that is, "ICT SECURITY ADMINISTRATOR".

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification of applicants.

Deadline: 18 February 2024