ICT Security Administrator (Harare)
Job Description
The above-mentioned vacancy has arisen within TIMB and applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position. The successful candidate will be based at TIMB Head Office.
Reports To: Head- Information And Communications Technology
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensuring access controls are in place for all the requisite systems to avoid unauthorized access to TIMB information.
- Ensuring integrity and consistency of the information in the application systems.
- Adhering to the organization's information security policy in implementing software security issues.
- Administration of antivirus system, i.e. ensuring server updates and delivery to client machines.
- Administration of firewall system.
- ICT security periodic compliance reporting.
- Coordinating the continuous development, implementation and updating of security and privacy policies, standards, guidelines, baselines, processes, and procedures in compliance with local regulations and standards for TIMB information systems
- Assisting the Head ICT and relevant staff with security audits and facilitating management response and remediation efforts.
- Ensure overall IT compliance with regulatory requirements through proactive planning and communication, ownership, and relationships.
- Facilitating information systems security management education and training in regulatory and industry standards for all TIMB employees.
- Investigating security incidents, preparing written findings, recommendations and follow-up evaluations, analysing patterns and trends.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Information, Communication & Technology / Computer Science or equivalent.
- A relevant certification/accreditation in ICT security is a must.
- A Fortinet certification is a distinct advantage.
- At least 2 years' experience in ICT security.
Other Requirements/ Competences:
- Problem-solving and analytical skills.
- Experience with antivirus and firewall systems administration: hands-on experience with Fortinet platforms is a distinct advantage.
- Experience with Windows Server administration is relevant.
- Knowledge of laws and regulations including but not limited to the Cyber & Data Protection Act.
- General knowledge of information security regulatory requirements and standards such as the ISO 27001 series.
Other
How to Apply
Submit an application letter, certified copies of qualifications and a detailed CV addressed to: hr@timb.co.zw, clearly indicating in block letters the position in the subject line, that is, "ICT SECURITY ADMINISTRATOR".
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification of applicants.
Deadline: 18 February 2024
TIMB
The Tobacco Industry & Marketing Board (TIMB) is a Zimbabwean regulatory and advisory statutory board whose functions include controlling and regulating the growing, marketing and exporting of tobacco in Zimbabwe. In 1936, through the Tobacco Marketing and Levy Act, the Tobacco Marketing Board was formed resulting in the selling of tobacco through the Auction Floors and, later, Contract floors (from 2004). The Tobacco Marketing and Levy (Amendment) Act of 1997 saw the Tobacco Marketing Board being renamed to the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board. The Board caters for the interests of all classes of different types of tobacco growers, buyers and other stakeholders.