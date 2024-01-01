Information and Technology Auditor (Harare)

Job Description

Air Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd seeks to appoint dynamic and professional person to the position of INFORMATION AND TECHNOLOGY AUDITOR – in the Internal Audit Department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Identification and evaluation of risk in the company’s I.T systems.

Examination and evaluation of general I.T controls in all company’s I.T systems.

Evaluating the extent to which I.T systems (either in place or under development), adequately satisfy operational requirements and identify essential improvements.

Using audit software to check and evaluate the integrity of data held in different applications.

Evaluating the strength of the company’s computer system against cyber threats and crimes.

Assess cybersecurity risks and check adherence to IT policies, procedure and regulatory requirements.

Training audit staff in matters relating to the auditing of I.T systems.

Monitoring and Evaluation of corrective actions to ensure timeous implementation.

Generating reports on results of I.T audits for presentation to the Internal Audit Manager.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in computer science; Bachelor of science degree in Information Systems; Business Studies with computing Science, Certified Information System Auditor or any other relevant degree.

At least 3 years experience in information system auditing.

Strong analytical skills.

Confidentiality.

Investigative skills.

Knowledge of internal control systems.

Experience in analysing networked system.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by a comprehensive CV and certified copies of qualifications and certificates should be submitted to: recruitment@airzimbabwe.aero

Deadline: 05 January 2024