IT Intern (Harare)
Job Description
We are looking for a motivated IT Intern with a passion for technology, looking to leverage knowledge of IT processes and challenges to provide efficient and reliable solutions to our team. The IT Intern will support our in-house IT department in providing technical assistance, maintaining computer systems, and configuring hardware and software.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide technical assistance to staff and customers on hardware and software-related issues.
- Install, configure, and troubleshoot computer systems, hardware, and software.
- Monitor system performance and troubleshoot any issues.
- Follow established procedures and processes for computer maintenance.
- Provide training and support to team members on the use of computer systems and software.
- Perform system backups and maintain accurate records.
- Research and recommend solutions for technical problems.
Qualifications and Experience
- Studying towards a qualification in Information Technology, Computer Science, or related field.
- Knowledge of computer systems and software.
- Knowledge of network and system security.
- Familiarity with hardware and software installation.
- Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.
- Strong communication and customer service skills.
- Able to work independently and as part of a team.
- Able to learn quickly and adapt to changing technology.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CVs to: admin@polypackaging.co.zw
Polypackaging Pvt Ltd
Polypackaging Pvt Ltd is a company which was formed and started in January 2007.It is situated at No. 15 Josiah Chinamano Road Belmont in Bulawayo.The new factory is now located at 897/898 Soutter Road New Ardbennie Harare.The company's principle activity is to manufacture poly woven bags and provide packaging solution to our valuable clients.