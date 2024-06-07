IT Intern (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for a motivated IT Intern with a passion for technology, looking to leverage knowledge of IT processes and challenges to provide efficient and reliable solutions to our team. The IT Intern will support our in-house IT department in providing technical assistance, maintaining computer systems, and configuring hardware and software.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide technical assistance to staff and customers on hardware and software-related issues.

Install, configure, and troubleshoot computer systems, hardware, and software.

Monitor system performance and troubleshoot any issues.

Follow established procedures and processes for computer maintenance.

Provide training and support to team members on the use of computer systems and software.

Perform system backups and maintain accurate records.

Research and recommend solutions for technical problems.

Qualifications and Experience

Studying towards a qualification in Information Technology, Computer Science, or related field.

Knowledge of computer systems and software.

Knowledge of network and system security.

Familiarity with hardware and software installation.

Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.

Strong communication and customer service skills.

Able to work independently and as part of a team.

Able to learn quickly and adapt to changing technology.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CVs to: admin@polypackaging.co.zw