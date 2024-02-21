JAVA Developer: Part-Time (Harare)
Job Description
The successful candidate is responsible for the design, development, and management of OPHID’s Java-based applications.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Design, develop, implement high-volume and low-latency Java applications, required for mission-critical systems.
- Work closely with all stakeholders to design and develop user interfaces to internet/intranet applications.
- Maintain existing software systems by identifying and correcting software defects.
- Provide all software updates.
- Ensure all hardware specifications meets application requirements.
- Adding new features.
- Support users by developing and maintaining documentation.
- Provide End User Training.
- Document and maintain a database of system errors and solutions Research and recommend new technological trends and technologies to application development.
- Research on security tools, on databases, operating systems and networks that impacts on application development and performance.
Qualifications and Experience
- Java 10 or above certified; At least three (3) years Java recognisable application development experience.
- Knowledge of Flutter application development a distinct advantage.
- Proficient in Java, with a good knowledge of its ecosystems.
- Skill for writing reusable Java libraries.
- Familiarity with concepts of MVC, JDBC, and RESTful.
- Good understanding with code versioning tools (such as but not limited to Git and CVS).
- Knowledge of continuous system integrations.
Other
How to Apply
Click here and complete the Application Form.
OPHID and its Consortium partners are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate against any employee or job applicant on the basis of race, political affiliation, religion, tribe, national origin, gender, physical or mental disability, health status (including HIV status) or age.
OPHID does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, technical test, oral interviews, processing, training or any other fees).While OPHID may from time to time engage external consultants for the facilitation of the recruitment process, only OPHID has the right to offer employment to candidates. No third parties have been authorised to offer employment on behalf of OPHID.
Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. If you do not receive any communication within a month from the date of closing, consider your application as unsuccessful.
Deadline: 25 February 2024
OPHID
OPHID is a Zimbabwean organization that develops & implements approaches towards the provision of quality HIV prevention, care & treatment services.
Address: 20 Cork Rd, Harare
Phone: (024) 2700607