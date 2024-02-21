JAVA Developer: Part-Time (Harare)

Job Description

The successful candidate is responsible for the design, development, and management of OPHID’s Java-based applications.

Duties and Responsibilities

Design, develop, implement high-volume and low-latency Java applications, required for mission-critical systems.

Work closely with all stakeholders to design and develop user interfaces to internet/intranet applications.

Maintain existing software systems by identifying and correcting software defects.

Provide all software updates.

Ensure all hardware specifications meets application requirements.

Adding new features.

Support users by developing and maintaining documentation.

Provide End User Training.

Document and maintain a database of system errors and solutions Research and recommend new technological trends and technologies to application development.

Research on security tools, on databases, operating systems and networks that impacts on application development and performance.

Qualifications and Experience

Java 10 or above certified; At least three (3) years Java recognisable application development experience.

Knowledge of Flutter application development a distinct advantage.

Proficient in Java, with a good knowledge of its ecosystems.

Skill for writing reusable Java libraries.

Familiarity with concepts of MVC, JDBC, and RESTful.

Good understanding with code versioning tools (such as but not limited to Git and CVS).

Knowledge of continuous system integrations.

Other

How to Apply

Click here and complete the Application Form.

OPHID and its Consortium partners are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate against any employee or job applicant on the basis of race, political affiliation, religion, tribe, national origin, gender, physical or mental disability, health status (including HIV status) or age.