Lecturer: IT (Commerce Department)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the above mentioned vacant post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Information Technology or Compute Science.

Applicants must have 5 '0' Levels including Maths and English Language at Grade C or better.

Industry experience, higher qualification and a teaching qualification will be an added advantage.

Applicants previously employed by Government should attach PSC Clearance.

Other

How to Apply

Applications should be accompanied by a detailed CV and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications.

Applications should be addressed to:

The Principal

Harare Polytechnic

Attention: HOD Human Resource

P. O. Box CY 40,

Causeway,

Harare

Deadline: 12 June 2023