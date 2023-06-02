Pindula|
Harare Polytechnic

Lecturer: IT (Commerce Department)

Harare Polytechnic
Jun. 12, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the above mentioned vacant post. 

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Information Technology or Compute Science.
  • Applicants must have 5 '0' Levels including Maths and English Language at Grade C or better.
  • Industry experience, higher qualification and a teaching qualification will be an added advantage.
  • Applicants previously employed by Government should attach PSC Clearance.

Other

How to Apply

Applications should be accompanied by a detailed CV and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications.

Applications should be addressed to:

The Principal

Harare Polytechnic

Attention: HOD Human Resource

P. O. Box CY 40,

Causeway,

Harare

Deadline: 12 June 2023

Harare Polytechnic

Harare Polytechnic College, formerly Salisbury Polytechnic and commonly referred to as Harare Polytechnic, is a technical, public research university in Causeway, Harare. Established in 1926, Harare Polytechnic is the oldest, largest serving institution in the Technical and Vocational Education System of the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development in Zimbabwe.

Address: P. O. Box CY 407, Causeway, Harare, Harare, Zimbabwe

Website: www.hrepoly.co.zw

Email: hrepoly@hrepoly.ac.zw

Tel: +263 (4) 705853

Cel: +263 712 870 894

