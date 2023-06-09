Job Description
A Financial services company that offers salary-based loans and product based loans is looking for Loan Sales Agents to market their loans and products both to civil servants and selected cooperates on a Commission-Based Salary. Those who are in Harare, Gweru, Masvingo, Bulawayo,and Hwange and Chinhoyi are most preferred.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Selling Loans to Government Employees or Civil Servants.
- Selling Appliances and Electronic products on Credit to Civil servants.
Qualifications and Experience
- 5 O ‘levels subjects including English and any commercial subject.
- 2 A ‘levels are added advantage.
- Sales Experience is also added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates meeting minimum qualifications should send their applications on: recruitment@plumglobal.co.zw, and plumrecruit@gmail.com
Deadline: 15 June 2023