Jun. 15, 2023
A Financial services company that offers salary-based loans and product based loans is looking for Loan Sales Agents to market their loans and products both to civil servants and selected cooperates on a Commission-Based Salary. Those who are in Harare, Gweru, Masvingo, Bulawayo,and Hwange and Chinhoyi are most preferred.

  • Selling Loans to Government Employees or Civil Servants.
  • Selling Appliances and Electronic products on Credit to Civil servants.

  • 5 O ‘levels subjects including English and any commercial subject.
  • 2 A ‘levels are added advantage.
  • Sales Experience is also added advantage.

Interested candidates meeting minimum qualifications should send their applications on: recruitment@plumglobal.co.zw, and plumrecruit@gmail.com

Deadline: 15 June 2023

Plum Global is an ICT Fintech Credit Company, Selling Smartphones, Appliances, Gas and Solar Products on CREDIT to Government Employees and State Universities' Staff.

