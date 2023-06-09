Job Description

A Financial services company that offers salary-based loans and product based loans is looking for Loan Sales Agents to market their loans and products both to civil servants and selected cooperates on a Commission-Based Salary. Those who are in Harare, Gweru, Masvingo, Bulawayo,and Hwange and Chinhoyi are most preferred.

Duties and Responsibilities

Selling Loans to Government Employees or Civil Servants.

Selling Appliances and Electronic products on Credit to Civil servants.

Qualifications and Experience

5 O ‘levels subjects including English and any commercial subject.

2 A ‘levels are added advantage.

Sales Experience is also added advantage.

How to Apply

Interested candidates meeting minimum qualifications should send their applications on: recruitment@plumglobal.co.zw, and plumrecruit@gmail.com

Deadline: 15 June 2023