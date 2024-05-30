Mechanic (Diesel)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Inspect automobiles/trucks or related equipment to determine the extent of necessary overhaul or repair.

Completing wheel balancing, alignment, and brake checks.

Preform preventive maintenance work on vehicles including lubrication and oil changes.

Understand hydraulics and pneumatics.

Attend to the braking systems.

Running diagnostic tests on vehicles.

Analyzing diagnostic test results.

Interpreting diagnostic test results accurately.

Writing detailed inspection reports and repair plans.

Hiring, training, and managing a team of trainees.

Qualifications and Experience

The ideal candidate must have a Degree/Diploma in Mechanical or Automotive Engineering or equivalent certificate.

The Candidate must have a valid Driver’s license and at least 2 years’ experience working in a mechanical field.

The candidate should possess aptitude for Mathematics and Science, Advanced knowledge of diesel engine components and principles, good interpersonal skills, strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Other

How to Apply

Six copies of the application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, current salary, date of availability and names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to:

The Assistant Registrar