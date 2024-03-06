Network Administrator: ICT (Level: 9)

Job Description

Duties and Responsibilities

Assess and evaluate network needs.

Plan and design of Wide Area Networks and Local Area Networks (LANs) for ZIMRA.

Carry out network installations and configurations.

Ensure physical and software network security.

Implement network solutions to ensure acceptable network uptime and network performance tuning.

Deploy network devices to data centres and ZIMRA stations.

Ensure availability, utilization, throughput, and latency are within best practices.

Monitor ZIMRA network using approved tools.

Rectify network connectivity problems are resolved as per SLA.

Resolve service desk reported issues.

Maintain ZIMRA and stakeholders Infrastructure.

Plan and implement network maintenance schedules.

Provide periodic and network uptime reports.

Provide station reports after each visit..

Carry out department projects in liaison with projects section.

Participate in various project teams as required.

Work with bandwidth service providers, contractors and other government agencies.

Offer consultancy services to other departments and government departments or entities – Ad hoc.

Implement audit and health issues observed for the department.

Knowledge of Telecommunications.

Perform any other functions as assigned by Networks Manager.

Conduct research on network products, services, protocols, and standards in support of network procurement and development efforts.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Network Engineering or equivalent qualification.

Relevant postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage.

Certification in CCNA is a must.

Experience and certification in Data centre core technologies an added advantage.

Knowledge of network security, virtualization or telecommunications is an added advantage

Experience in network monitoring tools an added advantage.

At least 5 years’ hands on network experience in an enterprise ICT environment.

Skills & Competencies:

Self-starter with ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours.

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.

Good communication and people skills.

Unquestionable integrity.

Other

