Network Administrator: ICT (Level: 9)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assess and evaluate network needs.
- Plan and design of Wide Area Networks and Local Area Networks (LANs) for ZIMRA.
- Carry out network installations and configurations.
- Ensure physical and software network security.
- Implement network solutions to ensure acceptable network uptime and network performance tuning.
- Deploy network devices to data centres and ZIMRA stations.
- Ensure availability, utilization, throughput, and latency are within best practices.
- Monitor ZIMRA network using approved tools.
- Rectify network connectivity problems are resolved as per SLA.
- Resolve service desk reported issues.
- Maintain ZIMRA and stakeholders Infrastructure.
- Plan and implement network maintenance schedules.
- Provide periodic and network uptime reports.
- Provide station reports after each visit..
- Carry out department projects in liaison with projects section.
- Participate in various project teams as required.
- Work with bandwidth service providers, contractors and other government agencies.
- Offer consultancy services to other departments and government departments or entities – Ad hoc.
- Implement audit and health issues observed for the department.
- Knowledge of Telecommunications.
- Perform any other functions as assigned by Networks Manager.
- Conduct research on network products, services, protocols, and standards in support of network procurement and development efforts.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Network Engineering or equivalent qualification.
- Relevant postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage.
- Certification in CCNA is a must.
- Experience and certification in Data centre core technologies an added advantage.
- Knowledge of network security, virtualization or telecommunications is an added advantage
- Experience in network monitoring tools an added advantage.
- At least 5 years’ hands on network experience in an enterprise ICT environment.
Skills & Competencies:
- Self-starter with ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours.
- Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.
- Good communication and people skills.
- Unquestionable integrity.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed CurriculumVitae, All applications should be emailed to:
ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to:
The Director, Human Capital
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority
6th Floor ZB Centre
Corner First Street / Kwame Nkrumah Avenue
P. O. Box 4360 HARARE
NB: female candidates are encouraged to apply and only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.
Deadline: 18 March 2024
