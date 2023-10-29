Job Description

Africa University is a private, pan- African, United Methodist-related institution located in Mutare, Zimbabwe. The University is a member of the Association of African Universities and is inviting suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned strategic position.

Reporting to the ICT Director, the Network Engineer will help design, implement, and maintain the university’s network infrastructure. The incumbent will work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure network performance, security, and reliability, as well as provide technical support and troubleshooting.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for the University’s network infrastructure.

Establish a robust secure networking environment by designing system configurations, leading system installations, defining, documenting and enforcing system standards.

Monitoring and reporting on all network nodes in order to ensure smooth network operations.

Setup and implement effective network security access policies and measures.

Pro-active network security practices including regular network stress tests and audits.

Maintain correct up to date backups of network appliances and configurations as well as periodically test them.

Assist other IT team members with server configuration, maintenance and monitoring of services such as DHCP, DNS, web, e-mail and network printing.

Communicate network status and follow up with service providers in terms of internet connectivity and availability.

Make recommendations on the purchase of network consumables and spares.

Planning, implementing, managing, monitoring and updating network security measures for the protection of the organizations networks.

Ensuring that the university’s network and resources are protected by applying and enforcing appropriate security control measures.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Computer Science, Cybersecurity or a related qualification.

A Master’s Degree in the same field will be an added advantage.

CISSP, Cisco CCNA CCNP Security certifications or similar is a must.

Sophos, vMWare and Telecoms certification are an added advantage.

Experience with incident detection, incident response and forensics.

Experience with Firewalls (functionality and maintenance), VSX and Endpoint Security.

Proficiency in Python, C++, Java, Ruby, Node, Go and/or Powershell.

Great awareness of cybersecurity trends and hacking techniques.

Knowledgeable across Windows & Linux Server operating systems and Virtualization technologies a must.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit an application letter, certified copies of certificates, transcripts,national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees. The application pack should be sent as a single pdf file to e-mail address: careers@africau.edu by no later than 1400 hours on Friday, 3 November 2023. Applicants should clearly indicate the post being applied for on the application letter.