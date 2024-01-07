Network Engineer (Bulawayo)

Job Description

The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite qualifications, skills and experience for the above mentioned post in the ICTS.

Duties and Responsibilities

Designing and implementing new network solutions and/or improving the efficiency of

current networks.

Installing, configuring and supporting network equipment, including network firewalls, routers, switches, WAN accelerators, DNS and DHCP.

Procuring network equipment and managing subcontractors involved with network installation.

Configuring firewalls, routing and switching to maximise network efficiency and security.

Maximising network performance through ongoing monitoring and troubleshooting.

Performing server virtualization and arrange scheduled upgrades.

Supervising junior staff and monitoring the enterprise network.

Updating network equipment to the latest firmware releases.

Reporting network status to key stakeholders.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree in a Computer Science Discipline or Electronic Engineering or Information Technology or accredited equivalent qualification from a recognized University or institution and at least 5 years of post-qualification experience.

Possession of CCNA certification.

CCNP certification will be an added advantage.

The incumbent will be responsible to the Network and Hardware Manager.

Other

How to Apply

CONDITIONS OF SERVICE: An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details of which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.

All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a curriculum vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to: