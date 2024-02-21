Program Coordinator (Harare)

Job Description

The Co-ordinator who will be based at ZACH Head Office, is responsible for the Co-ordination of Global Fund-SASA! Project activities in 6 Districts namely; Masvingo, Chimanimani, Bindura, Kwekwe, Umzingwane and Chimanimani. He/she will be responsible for leading the project team to meet project objectives, produce quality reports and meet set deadlines. The candidate should exhibit a good understanding of GBV trends and a deeper understanding of the policy framework. He/she should build good rapport with project stakeholders.

Duties and Responsibilities

Oversee the overall implementation of the Once Stop Centre (OSC) and Start Awareness Support and Action (SASA) Global Fund (GF) Programs

Support Program officers to achieve project goals and targets.

Support the implementation of Grant Cycle 7 (GC7) activities as guided by the Detailed implementation plan (DIP)

Support the transitioning of SASA! From the Support Phase to the Action Phase

Plan, organize and facilitate program trainings as per DIP.

Lead the program teams during Program Review Meetings with stakeholders and funding partners.

Represent the organisation at important project meetings,

Ensure quality and standardized provision of services to survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) at One Stop centres.

Work closely with consultants to address capacity gaps.

Ensure the implementation of the Customer Care strategy at One stop Centres.

Support the operationalization and utilization of the Web based Monitoring and Evaluation (M and E) system by the project staff.

Ensure the strengthening of the referral pathway by all districts.

Work closely with Logistics department to ensure procurement of project materials.

Organize and facilitate Annual national media conferences and journalist’s sensitization meetings following DIP schedules.

Support documentation of project successes and best practices

Coordinate the production of weekly updates as required by the funding partners.

Conduct periodic M and E visits to implementing districts.

Ensure that program requests are adhered to the DIP to avoid disallowables.

Work closely with the M and E team and Program Officers to produce quality monthly, quarterly and semester narrative and statistical reports.

Key Performance Indicators:

Production of quality monthly, quarterly and semester narrative and statistical reports

Coordination of the production of weekly updates by the District Program Officers as required by the funding partners.

Plan, organize and facilitate program trainings as indicated in the DIP.

Organize and facilitate Annual national media conferences and journalist’s sensitization meetings.

Qualifications and Experience

A bachelor’s degree in social sciences – Social Work, Development Studies, psychology, and Sociology.

A Master’s degree is an added advantage.

At least 5 years of NGO experience at a senior or coordinator level.

Exceptional understanding of GBV and legislative and policy framework.

Experience implementing evidence-based models.

