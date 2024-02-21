Program Coordinator (Harare)
Job Description
The Co-ordinator who will be based at ZACH Head Office, is responsible for the Co-ordination of Global Fund-SASA! Project activities in 6 Districts namely; Masvingo, Chimanimani, Bindura, Kwekwe, Umzingwane and Chimanimani. He/she will be responsible for leading the project team to meet project objectives, produce quality reports and meet set deadlines. The candidate should exhibit a good understanding of GBV trends and a deeper understanding of the policy framework. He/she should build good rapport with project stakeholders.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Oversee the overall implementation of the Once Stop Centre (OSC) and Start Awareness Support and Action (SASA) Global Fund (GF) Programs
- Support Program officers to achieve project goals and targets.
- Support the implementation of Grant Cycle 7 (GC7) activities as guided by the Detailed implementation plan (DIP)
- Support the transitioning of SASA! From the Support Phase to the Action Phase
- Plan, organize and facilitate program trainings as per DIP.
- Lead the program teams during Program Review Meetings with stakeholders and funding partners.
- Represent the organisation at important project meetings,
- Ensure quality and standardized provision of services to survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) at One Stop centres.
- Work closely with consultants to address capacity gaps.
- Ensure the implementation of the Customer Care strategy at One stop Centres.
- Support the operationalization and utilization of the Web based Monitoring and Evaluation (M and E) system by the project staff.
- Ensure the strengthening of the referral pathway by all districts.
- Work closely with Logistics department to ensure procurement of project materials.
- Organize and facilitate Annual national media conferences and journalist’s sensitization meetings following DIP schedules.
- Support documentation of project successes and best practices
- Coordinate the production of weekly updates as required by the funding partners.
- Conduct periodic M and E visits to implementing districts.
- Ensure that program requests are adhered to the DIP to avoid disallowables.
- Work closely with the M and E team and Program Officers to produce quality monthly, quarterly and semester narrative and statistical reports.
Key Performance Indicators:
- Production of quality monthly, quarterly and semester narrative and statistical reports
- Coordination of the production of weekly updates by the District Program Officers as required by the funding partners.
- Plan, organize and facilitate program trainings as indicated in the DIP.
- Organize and facilitate Annual national media conferences and journalist’s sensitization meetings.
Qualifications and Experience
- A bachelor’s degree in social sciences – Social Work, Development Studies, psychology, and Sociology.
- A Master’s degree is an added advantage.
- At least 5 years of NGO experience at a senior or coordinator level.
- Exceptional understanding of GBV and legislative and policy framework.
- Experience implementing evidence-based models.
How to Apply
Deadline: 23 February 2024
Zimbabwe Association Of Church-Related Hospitals (ZACH)
ZACH is the Medical Arm of Churches in Zimbabwe and a non profit making membership based association formally registered in 1974. It is registered in Zimbabwe in terms of the Private Voluntary Organisations Act (Chapter 17:05). Its registration number is (38/75).We are currently made up of 130 members country wide covering hospitals and clinics.
Address: 160 Baines Ave, Harare