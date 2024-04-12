Project Drivers x2 (Gweru, Masvingo)
Job Description
Location: 1 driver in Masvingo district and 1 driver in Gweru district (Preference is given to those residing in project sites)
Duration: 6 months with the possibility of extension, subject to funding availability
Pangaea Zimbabwe is currently recruiting for an anticipated project focused on women and girls’ health rights. This project is part of the Zimbabwe Accountability and Civic Engagement (ZIMACE) grant, supported by DAI. The main objective is to empower women and girls by amplifying their voices, promoting accountability, and enhancing their access to health rights and quality services. The project will specifically target the Gweru and Masvingo districts in Zimbabwe.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Safely transport project staff, materials, and equipment to various project sites in Masvingo and/or Gweru districts, ensuring adherence to road safety regulations and project schedules.
- Provide logistical support for project activities, including transportation of supplies, documents, and other materials as needed.
- Maintain cleanliness and roadworthiness of project vehicles, conducting routine checks, and arranging for servicing and repairs as necessary.
- Keep accurate records of vehicle mileage, fuel consumption, and maintenance activities, and submit timely reports to the Programme Officer.
- Assist project staff in locating and accessing project sites, providing guidance on local routes and conditions as needed.
- Support the distribution of project-related information and materials to community stakeholders and partners as directed by the Programme Officer.
- Assist in the collection and delivery of project-related documents, supplies, and equipment between project sites, offices, and other locations as required.
- Act as a representative of the project during interactions with community members, partners, and stakeholders, always maintaining a professional and courteous demeanor.
- Assist in the setup and dismantling of project events, meetings, and workshops, providing logistical support as needed.
- Perform any other duties assigned by the Programme Officer to support the successful implementation of the project.
Qualifications and Experience
- Valid driver’s license with a clean driving record.
- Defensive driving license.
- Proven experience as a driver, preferably in a development or humanitarian organization.
- Familiarity with the road networks and conditions in Masvingo and/or Gweru districts is an advantage.
- Ability to work effectively under pressure and meet tight deadlines.
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.
- Basic mechanical knowledge and ability to perform minor vehicle repairs and maintenance tasks preferred.
- Flexibility to work outside normal working hours when required.
- Commitment to the project’s objectives and values.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit a cover letter and CV to: admin@pangaeazw
Please indicate “Driver Application – ZIMACE Project” in the subject line of the email. Preference is given to those residing in project sites. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews
Pangaea Zimbabwe Aids Trust (PZAT)
Pangaea Zimbabwe Aids Trust. PZAT is a local non-profit organization working to improve the health and well-being of people in Zimbabwe with a special focus on those affected and infected by HIV.
Website: www.pzat.org