Project Drivers x2 (Gweru, Masvingo)

Location: 1 driver in Masvingo district and 1 driver in Gweru district (Preference is given to those residing in project sites)

Duration: 6 months with the possibility of extension, subject to funding availability

Pangaea Zimbabwe is currently recruiting for an anticipated project focused on women and girls’ health rights. This project is part of the Zimbabwe Accountability and Civic Engagement (ZIMACE) grant, supported by DAI. The main objective is to empower women and girls by amplifying their voices, promoting accountability, and enhancing their access to health rights and quality services. The project will specifically target the Gweru and Masvingo districts in Zimbabwe.