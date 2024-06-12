Properties Operations Administrator (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for a dedicated and experienced bed and breakfast operations administrator to oversee the daily operations of our bed and breakfast properties. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in hospitality management, excellent communication skills, and a keen eye for detail. As an bed and breakfast operations administrator, you will be responsible for ensuring that our properties are well-maintained, guests are satisfied, and bookings are maximized. You will work closely with property owners, cleaning staff, and maintenance teams to ensure that each property meets the highest standards of cleanliness and functionality. Additionally, you will be responsible for managing guest communications, handling reservations, and addressing any issues that may arise during a guest's stay. The role requires a proactive approach to problem-solving and a commitment to providing exceptional customer service. You will also be responsible for analysing market trends and adjusting pricing strategies to ensure competitive rates and high occupancy levels. The ideal candidate will be highly organized, able to multitask, and capable of working independently. If you have a passion for hospitality and a track record of success in property management, we would love to hear from you.

Duties and Responsibilities

Oversee daily operations of properties.

Ensure properties are well-maintained and meet cleanliness standards.

Manage guest communications and handle reservations.

Coordinate with cleaning staff and maintenance teams.

Address and resolve guest issues promptly.

Analyze market trends and adjust pricing strategies.

Monitor property performance and occupancy rates.

Develop and implement marketing strategies to attract guests.

Ensure compliance with local regulations and Airbnb policies.

Prepare and manage budgets for property operations.

Conduct regular property inspections.

Maintain accurate records of bookings and expenses.

Provide exceptional customer service to guests.

Train and supervise support staff.

Develop and maintain relationships with property owners.

Implement strategies to improve guest satisfaction.

Handle emergency situations and guest complaints.

Ensure timely and accurate reporting to property owners.

Optimize property listings for maximum visibility.

Coordinate with vendors and service providers.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in Hospitality Management or related field.

Minimum of 1 year of experience in property management or hospitality.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Excellent organizational and multitasking abilities.

Proficiency in property management software.

Knowledge of local regulations and propoerty policies.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Strong problem-solving skills.

Attention to detail and a commitment to quality.

Flexibility to work weekends and holidays.

Experience in budget management and financial reporting.

Ability to handle stressful situations calmly and effectively.

Customer service-oriented mindset.

Proactive and self-motivated.

Valid driver's license and reliable transportation.

Familiarity with marketing and advertising strategies.

Strong negotiation skills.

Ability to adapt to changing market conditions.

Fluency in multiple languages is a plus.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested in the above position, please email your CV addressed to the Human Resources Manager with subject “Properties Operations Administrator” and send to: traverzerecruitments@gmail.com.

NB: Only short-listed applicants will be contacted.