RTG Group Executive Chef (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified personnel to fill the position of Group Executive Chef and the successful candidate will be based at the Corporate Office.
Job Summary
To oversee the kitchen staff for the Group and ensure production of quality food. This job involves supervision of overall kitchen operations for the Group. This function is responsible for the consistent preparation of innovative and creative cuisines of the highest quality, presentation, and other food facilities, resulting in outstanding guest satisfaction.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provision of outstanding culinary leadership for all group kitchen operations.
- Championing continuous research and development activities pertaining to food production and guests’ food experience – innovation and creativity.
- Identification of training gaps and recommending strategic interventions meant to close the said gaps and position the kitchen brigades for superior heightened performance.
- Impartation of superior culinary skills and creation of a unique food flair and signature for the group using a hands-on approach.
- Continuous improvement of the food production facilities to match ever-changing demands and expectations.
- Ensure hotel food quality standards and revenue goals are met and that there is consistency in food production at group level.
- Participate in the preparation of the hotels’ budgets and the setting of departmental targets.
- Group menus planning and reviews.
- Liaising with procurement to influence strategic commodities buying which positively impacts both cost of sales performance and quality.
- Building outstanding client relationships by, among other strategies, creation and management of unforgettable dining experiences for the guests.
- Provide guidance on effective controls in the food production departments.
- Manage health and safety issues for all kitchens.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Culinary arts or equivalent.
- Minimum of 5 years’ relevant experience in a similar-scale operation.
- Diploma/certificate in Management/Leadership.
- A strategic thinker and executor with good business acumen
- Comprehensive knowledge of food trends, various cuisines and absolute passion for food preparation.
- Must possess exemplary level of professionalism and demonstrate strong organizational skills.
- Excellent team leadership skills with a hands-on approach.
- High volume, complex food service operations experience.
- Should possess excellent planning and organizing skills.
- Have a solid track record of developing and implementing effective cost control measures.
- Experience with managing critical guests’ relationships.
- Maturity, innovation, resourcefulness, and creativity are important requirements.
Other
How to Apply
All applications accompanied by a detailed CV should be submitted to:
Human Resources Director
RTG Corporate Office
1 Pennefather Ave
Harare
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 10 October 2023
Rainbow Tourism Group
Rainbow Tourism Group is a major player in Zimbabwe's Tourism Industry. RTG Virtual is a partnership platform between RTG and selected hotels in Zimbabwe in areas where RTG has few or no properties. This innovative one stop shop, allows RTG to process bookings on behalf of quality approved local partners.
Partner hotels can be found in the Eastern Highlands, Masvingo, Hwange, Kariba, Victoria Falls, Harare and its environs. This foot print will continue to grow. RTG Virtual offers guests, wider choice, convenience and a competitive product portfolio through the one stop shop RTG Central Reservations.