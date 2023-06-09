Sales Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

Sales representatives sell retail products, goods and services to customers. The job purpose is to sell retail products, goods and services. The key aspect is to work with customers to find what they want, create solutions and ensure a smooth sales process.

Duties and Responsibilities

Listening to customer requirements and presenting appropriately in order to make a sale.

Maintaining and developing relationships with existing customers in person and via telephone calls.

Gathering market and customer information.

Recording sales and order information.

Attending team meetings and sharing best practise with colleagues.

Negotiating sales and closing sales.

Customer service.

Gathering of customer information.

Serving customers.

Taking customer complaints and suggestions.

Taking part in promotional activities.

Educating customers about our products.

Contact management in situations requiring management decision and interact with other department heads and cashiers in the course of business.

If representing a brand or product, the sales representative will interact with customers in accordance with company. guidelines, ensuring a pleasant experience to all while growing the brand or product.

Ensure that your working area is clean and tidy always.

And any other duties assigned by your supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

5 O levels.

Diploma/ Certificate in sales and marketing.

2 years proven experience in Sales.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their CVs on: info@nashfurnitures.co.zw

Deadline: 12 June 2023