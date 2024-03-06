SAP Basis Administrator: ICT (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Install, configure, maintain and administer Solaris, Windows and Linux Operating Systems and High Availability technologies.
- Administer Oracle VM Technologies for SPARC.
- Perform first level support on all Supercluster Hardware.
- Install, configure, monitor and administer Oracle Databases and Oracle Dataguard for SAP systems
- Conduct database backups, recovery and restore.
- Administer Oracle Clusterware, RAC and ASM storage systems.
- Monitor ZFS storage systems.
- Establish and implement a backup testing schedule.
- Install and configure SAP AS ABAP, AS Java systems and SAP-Router, Conduct SAP performance monitoring and tuning.
- Administer SAP transport change management.
- Monitor SAP environment with appropriate tools and assist in troubleshooting.
- Perform SAP Kernel patching and install Support packages.
- Implement SAP Application security policies.
- Any other duties that may be assigned by incumbent’s supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Information Systems, Computer Science or equivalent.
- At least 3 years post qualification experience.
- Knowledge of and experience with Solaris, Linux/Windows Operating Systems.
- Knowledge of at least one (1) of the following virtualization technologies (VMware, KVM Oracle VM, or Hyper-V) is an added advantage.
- Knowledge of and experience with SAP Hardware Platforms (Oracle engineered systems).
- Training or certifications in Oracle engineered systems technologies (RAC, ASM, Oracle ClusterWare, Oracle Cluster).
- Knowledge of and experience with Oracle DB and SAP Hana.
- Knowledge of and experience with SAP ERP and SAP Netweaver Applications (ABAP and Java).
- Training or certifications in SAP Netweaver technology.
Skills & Competencies:
- Self-starter with ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours.
- Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.
- Good communication and people skills.
- Unquestionable integrity.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed CurriculumVitae, All applications should be emailed to:
ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to:
The Director, Human Capital
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority
6th Floor ZB Centre
Corner First Street / Kwame Nkrumah Avenue
P. O. Box 4360 HARARE
NB: female candidates are encouraged to apply and only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.
Deadline: 18 March 2024
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, or ZIMRA, is the body responsible for collecting taxes and other revenue streams for the government in Zimbabwe. It derives its mandate from the Revenue Authority Act, passed by the parliament of Zimbabwe in 2002 and other related legislation.