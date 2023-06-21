Senior Cyber Security Architect (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting career opportunity has arisen for the role of Senior Cyber Security Architect within the Group IT division of CBZ Holdings. If you want to join a team of energetic and passionate professionals, this is your opportunity.

Duties and Responsibilities

Plan Cybersecurity processes and procedures.

Design IT security tests, assess and document expected outcomes, and shares knowledge and insights with stakeholders.

Develop and enforce IT Security policies, processes, procedures, and configuration baselines.

Test security solutions and business software solutions for security vulnerabilities before deployment.

Test all security controls within the security environment for vulnerabilities.

Deploy security technologies to monitor appliances for security risks and compliance.

Validate internal reviewers and external reviewers’ reports and track implementation of recommendations by the Security Operations team.

Generate vulnerability, penetration testing, and risk management reports.

Research on new and emerging threats, maintain enterprise threat matrix and inventory of ongoing threats, vulnerabilities, exploits and security incidents.

Maintains up to date knowledge of the information security industry including awareness of new or revised security solutions and improved security processes.

Track implementation of required security standards and other compliance related requirements.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Systems, Computer Science, Information Technology or equivalent from a recognised university.

Industry recognized Cloud Security qualifications such as CCSP, CCSK, CCAK, CySA+.

Industry recognized security qualifications, such as: CEH, CISSP, CISM, CRISC, CCISO, CEH, Computer Hacking Forensic Investigator.

5 Years’ experience in IT security, security architecture, security operations, threat/vulnerability management, cloud security, application security, data privacy and protection.

Experience of operating within the ISO27001 and NIST frameworks for security.

Understanding of information security principles, practices and the threat landscape.

Familiar with information security frameworks such as CIS Top 20, OWASP, ISO27001:2022.

Knowledge of security and auditing in relation to technology platforms such as Microsoft Active Directory, UNIX/Linux, Network Security, Databases.

Good analytical and problem-solving skills.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3639746171/

Deadline: 26 June 2023

Feedback