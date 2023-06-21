Senior Cyber Security Threat and Vulnerability Engineer (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting career opportunity has arisen for the role of Senior Cyber Security Threat and Vulnerability Engineer within the Group IT division of CBZ Holdings. If you want to join a team of energetic and passionate professionals, this is your opportunity.

Duties and Responsibilities

Perform open-source intelligence collection and analysis, identifying indications of cyber threats, malicious code, malicious websites, and vulnerabilities.

Serve as initial recipient of information security and cyber-security vulnerability and threat information.

Develop, implement, and maintain SOC policies, processes, and procedures.

Conduct continuous network, endpoint, and log analysis utilizing SIEM logs to analyze and aggregate Cybersecurity events on SIEM, IPS, firewall.

Review and analyze vulnerability assessment data to identify technical risks to the organization.

Perform identification and impact classification for new vulnerabilities identified.

Assist in the evaluation, development, testing and implementation of emerging data access control technologies, information systems security issues, safeguards, and techniques.

Perform incident management/response across the enterprise and provide consistent security monitoring, response, follow-up investigation, and determination of root cause.

Search the existing infrastructure for signs of malware, and malicious events not detected by existing security controls.

Provide analysis of and suggested solutions to complex cybersecurity systems’ issues, complex conceptual analysis.

Administer cryptographic and certificate management activities.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Systems, Computer Science, Information Technology or equivalent from a recognised university.

Industry recognized cloud security qualifications such as CCSP, CCSK, CCAK, CySA+.

Industry recognized security qualifications such as CISSP, Cisco Certified CyberOps Associate, Certified SOC Analyst, Certified Ethical Hacker, CompTIA Security+, CISM, CISA, CRISC and

Cyber Threat Intelligence Certifications desirable.

5 Years’ experience in IT security areas such as SOC operations, security architecture, security operations, threat/ vulnerability management, application security, data governance, of which 3 years should have been with specific focus to threat intelligence.

Strong ability to apply formal intelligence analysis methods.

Knowledge of information security principles, practices and threat landscape, and familiarity with information security frameworks, such as CIS Top 20, OWASP, ISO27001:2013.

Good knowledge of security and auditing in relation to technology platforms such as Microsoft Active Directory, UNIX/Linux, Network Security, Databases.

Good analytical and problem-solving skills.

Other

How to Apply

ToA pply Use Link: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3639750124/

Deadline: 26 June 2023

