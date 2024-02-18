Pindula|Search Pindula
Shepco Industrial Supplies

Systems Analyst (Bulawayo)

Shepco Industrial Supplies
Feb. 23, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the following position that has arisen in the organization. The incumbent will be responsible for systems analysis and development, including installation, configuration and maintenance.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Evaluating current IT systems, including hardware, software, and network features.
  • Communicating with management and employees to determine system requirements.
  • Planning new systems that address any issues with the current systems.
  • Preparing cost-benefit analysis reports for all proposed upgrades.
  • Testing the new systems to validate that they are working as expected.
  • Keeping up to date with the latest developments in information systems.
  • Researching hardware and software technologies to decide if they offer improvements.
  • Helping the management team decide if IT systems and infrastructure upgrades make business sense.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A degree in Computer Science, IT or related qualification.
  • Project Management Diploma will be an added advantage.
  • Should have 2 years’ experience in systems analysis, design and development.
  • Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills, with the ability to identify and resolve complex technical issues.

Other

How to Apply

Send CV to: hr@shepco.co.zw

Deadline: 23 February 2024

Shepco Industrial Supplies

Shepco Industrial Supplies are the official & exclusive agents of Beier Safety Footwear. They are the manufacturers of BOVA safety shoes and Egoli gumboots.

