Systems Developer
Job Vacancy
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Design, develop and implement software solutions.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to analyze and improve system functionalities.
- Troubleshoot, debug and optimize existing systems.
- Stay updated on emerging technologies and industry trends.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's degree in Computer Science , Software engineering or related field.
- Proven experience in system development
- Proficiency in programming languages such as Jav, Python or C#.
- Strong problem solving and analytical skills
- Excellent communication and teamwork abilities.
Other
How to Apply
Application letters to be sent to: info@violyn.co.zw
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Job Vacancy
Browse Jobs
.
Related Jobs
SECURICO Security Services
Assistant ICT Officer (Harare)
Deadline:
Pangaea Zimbabwe Aids Trust (PZAT)
Information Technology Assistant (Harare)
Deadline:
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)
Web Content Administrator
Deadline:
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)
Web Developer
Deadline:
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)
Web Designer
Deadline:
Access Forex
Support Engineer (Harare)
Deadline: