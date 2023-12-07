Pindula|Search Pindula
Systems Developer

Dec. 12, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Design, develop and implement software solutions.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to analyze and improve system functionalities.
  • Troubleshoot, debug and optimize existing systems.
  • Stay updated on emerging technologies and industry trends.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor's degree in Computer Science , Software engineering or related field.
  • Proven experience in system development 
  • Proficiency in programming languages such as Jav, Python or C#.
  • Strong problem solving and analytical skills
  • Excellent communication and teamwork abilities.

Other

How to Apply

Application letters to be sent to: info@violyn.co.zw

