Systems Developer

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Design, develop and implement software solutions.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to analyze and improve system functionalities.

Troubleshoot, debug and optimize existing systems.

Stay updated on emerging technologies and industry trends.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science , Software engineering or related field.

Proven experience in system development

Proficiency in programming languages such as Jav, Python or C#.

Strong problem solving and analytical skills

Excellent communication and teamwork abilities.

Other

How to Apply

Application letters to be sent to: info@violyn.co.zw