Telecommunications Technicians

Job Description

The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite qualifications, skills and experience for the above mentioned post in the ICTS.

Duties and Responsibilities

Installing, maintaining, and repairing telephone equipment, such as landline phones, VoIP phones, and PBX systems.

Providing technical support to internal staff and be responsible for adds, changes, and deletes of IP Telephone services.

Troubleshooting telephone problems.

Connecting and configuring telephone lines and services.

Running and splicing telephone cables.

Programming telephone features, such as call forwarding and voicemail.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Telecommunications, Computer Science, Electronics, Information Technology, or equivalent plus at least 3 years’ post-qualification experience.

The incumbent will be responsible to the Network Manager.

The Incumbent should have extensive knowledge of telecommunications systems; IP based PBX systems, analogue phones, and maintenance of telephone handsets whether cordless/wired. He/she should be able to work under pressure and in a large community of users.

Other

How to Apply

CONDITIONS OF SERVICE: An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details of which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.

All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a curriculum vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to: