Telecommunications Technicians
Job Description
The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite qualifications, skills and experience for the above mentioned post in the ICTS.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Installing, maintaining, and repairing telephone equipment, such as landline phones, VoIP phones, and PBX systems.
- Providing technical support to internal staff and be responsible for adds, changes, and deletes of IP Telephone services.
- Troubleshooting telephone problems.
- Connecting and configuring telephone lines and services.
- Running and splicing telephone cables.
- Programming telephone features, such as call forwarding and voicemail.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Telecommunications, Computer Science, Electronics, Information Technology, or equivalent plus at least 3 years’ post-qualification experience.
- The incumbent will be responsible to the Network Manager.
- The Incumbent should have extensive knowledge of telecommunications systems; IP based PBX systems, analogue phones, and maintenance of telephone handsets whether cordless/wired. He/she should be able to work under pressure and in a large community of users.
Other
How to Apply
CONDITIONS OF SERVICE: An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details of which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.
All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a curriculum vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to:
The Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Department
National University of Science and Technology
P O Box AC 939
Ascot
Bulawayo, ZIMBABWE
And e-mailed to: recruitment@nust.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.
The National University of Science and Technology is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 16 January 2024
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
The National University of Science and Technology is the second largest public research university in Zimbabwe, located in Bulawayo. It was established in 1991. On 8 April 1991.