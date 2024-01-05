Vice Principal (Harare)
Job Description
To assist the Principal in running the Red Cross Independent College.
Duties and Responsibilities
- In charge of the school in the absence of the Head.
- Attends to disciplinary matters of pupils and staff. Chairs the disciplinary committee and reports recommendations to the Head.
- Implementation of performance management system.
- Draws up the school timetable in consultation with the Head.
- Draws up termly programmes and organises school functions.
- Receives and checks mark schedules and school reports.
- Organises and supervises school examinations at all levels.
- Supervises teachers’ professional duties and monitors their attendance and punctuality/participation in co-curriculum activities.
- Writes reports and testimonials for pupils.
- Assigns duties to teachers and ensures that the prefects and co-curriculum systems operate effectively.
- Checks registers.
- Plans and runs staff development workshops.
- Assist head in enrolling pupils and promoting good image of the school.
- Procures and distributes teaching materials in consultation with head, HODs and teachers.
- Compiles class list, house lists and draws up all duty rosters and ensure that teachers assigned perform these duties.
- Monitors the general cleanliness of the school buildings, grounds and toilets.
- In charge of induction and orientation of new pupils and teachers.
- Assist the head in framing clearly defined and attainable aims and goals of the school.
- Is a classroom practitioner.
- Natures/fosters students and staff discipline, spirit and business ethics.
- Performs any other duties assigned or delegated to him/her by the Head.
Qualifications and Experience
- Holder of a Secondary Teacher’s Diploma.
- In possession of a relevant degree from a reputable university (a must).
- Have a least 5 years working experience in a private school set up at a senior level.
- Have excellent communication skills and be a team player.
- High level of computer literacy.
- Be knowledgeable in the Education Policies, Procedures, Rules and Regulations.
- Be self driven, analytical, organised, result driven and good report writing.
Other
How to Apply
Email application letter and CV to: zrcs@redcrosszim.org.zw to the attention of The Secretary General.
Deadline: 05 January 2024
Zimbabwe Red Cross Society
The Zimbabwe Red Cross Society, a member of the global Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, is a voluntary organisation whose aim is to alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable communities. It is an auxiliary to government as mandated through the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society Act of Parliament No 30 of 1981 also known as Chapter 17.08. It has branches throughout the country and is part of the global Red Cross movement present in 189 countries. Orphans and Vulnerable Children, the elderly, the chronically ill, the HIV infected and affected, the elderly and widowed and the generally disadvantaged members of the community make up our beneficiary list. As a disaster relief organisation, the ZRCS is also a member of the civil protection unit (CPU) and it responds to both natural and manmade disasters.
Address: 10 St Annes Road, Avondale, Harare
Website: http://redcrosszim.org.zw