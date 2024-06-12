Waiters (Harare)
Cafe Espresso
Job Description
Waiters wanted.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- Should have 5 O levels including maths and english.
- Aability to remain calm under pressure without losing a customer service oriented attitude.
- Problem solving skills and diplomacy.
- Rrestaurant experience is a must.
- International exposure is an added advantage.
- Self-motivation and enthusiasm.
Other
How to Apply
All interested candidates please send your CVs to; 49 cork rd Avondale hre or RGM International Airport Café Espresso, whatsapp 0716949169..email: cafeespresso2023@gmail.com ….Due date: 12 June 2024
Having started off in Avondale 13 years ago, the Cafe Espresso has grown since, having its presence in all International airports in Zimbabwe, 2 airports in Zambia and one in Botswana. The restaurants serves a modern fusion cuisine with international and local influences.
