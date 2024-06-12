Pindula|Search Pindula
Cafe Espresso

Waiters (Harare)

Jun. 12, 2024
Job Description

Waiters wanted.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

  • Should have 5 O levels including maths and english.
  • Aability to remain calm under pressure without losing a customer service oriented attitude.
  • Problem solving skills and diplomacy.
  • Rrestaurant experience is a must.
  • International exposure is an added advantage.
  • Self-motivation and enthusiasm.

Other

How to Apply

All interested candidates please send your CVs to; 49 cork rd Avondale hre or RGM International Airport Café Espresso, whatsapp 0716949169..email: cafeespresso2023@gmail.com ….Due date: 12 June 2024

Having started off in Avondale 13 years ago, the Cafe Espresso has grown since, having its presence in all International airports in Zimbabwe, 2 airports in Zambia and one in Botswana. The restaurants serves a modern fusion cuisine with international and local influences.

