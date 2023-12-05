Web Content Administrator

Job Description

LIBRARY DEPARTMENT

Application are invited from suitably qualified and expeerienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Bachelor’s degree in communications, journalism, English or related field.

Adept at keyword placement and SEO best practices.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Highly computer literate and advanced knowledge of HTML.

Proficiency with popular content management systems.

Experience with social media management.

Creativity and the ability to develop original content.

Ability to develop content that provokes engagement.

Strong leadership qualities.

Thorough understanding of website design and administration.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.

Fluency with markup and programming languages including HTML, XML, Java and CSS.

Qualifications and Experience

Overseeing all marketing content initiatives to ensure customer engagement, brand consistency and a positive customer experience.

Developing content strategy aligned to short-term and long-term targets.

Collaborating with UZ web-team to plan and develop site content, style and layout.

Managing content distribution to online channels and social media platforms to increase web traffic.

Using Content Management Systems to analyse website traffic and user’s engagement matrix

Keeping up-to-date with developments and generate new ideas to draw audience attention.

Ensuring compliance with the law (e.g. copyright and data protection).

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to: