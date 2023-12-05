Web Designer

Job Description

Application are invited from suitably qualified and expeerienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or equivalent.

Proficiency in graphic design software including Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, and other visual design tools.

Understanding of UX/UI (user experience/user interface) design.

Good understanding of content management systems.

Good understanding of search engine optimization principles.

Proficient understanding of cross-browser compatibility issues.

Excellent visual design skills.

Experience in responding well to clients’ design requests.

Up-to-date experience with international web protocols, standards, and technologies.

Creative and open to new ideas.

Adaptable and willing to learn new techniques.

Excellent communication skills.

Qualifications and Experience

Conceptualizing creative ideas with clients.

Testing and improving the design of the website.

Establishing design guidelines, standards, and best practices.

Maintaining the appearance of websites by enforcing content standards.

Designing visual imagery for websites and ensuring that they are in line with branding for clients.

Working with different content management systems.

Communicating design ideas using user flows, process flows, site maps, and wireframes.

Incorporating functionalities and features into websites.

Designing sample pages including colours and fonts.

Preparing design plans and presenting the website structure.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:

DEPUTY REGISTRAR, HUMAN RESOURCES