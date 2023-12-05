Web Developer

Job Description

LIBRARY DEPARTMENT

Application are invited from suitably qualified and expeerienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Creating websites/a website using standard HTML/CSS practices.

Working closely with web designers and programmers to produce the website.

Constant communication with other colleagues in the business to develop and deploy their content – and ensuring there is a clear establishment of what can be created within what timeframe.

Researching different software programs, maintaining software documentation.

Implementing contingency plans in case the website goes down.

Maintaining and expanding/enhancing the website once built.

Managing a team might also be part of the job role.

Ensuring an aesthetic appearance of the website is maintained.

Any other duties as can be assigned by the ICT Project Manager.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Computing.

HTML/XHTML, CSS, JavaScript.

Server architecture.

Experience with server-side frameworks such as python, ruby, php, Java, ASP, ASP.NET.

Experience with database such as SQL and Oracle.

Thorough functional knowledge and coding experience.

Basic knowledge of Search Engine Optimisation.

Ability to multitask with strict time constraints, budgets and business goals.

Strong communication skills.

Management experience or examples that show ability to manage a team.

Working knowledge of Unix and / or Linux is essential.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to: