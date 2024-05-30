Works and Estates Department Maintenance Officer

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill int he above mentioned postion.

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparing and managing the University’s maintenance plan for all facilities.

Supervise and manage the repair and maintenance activities for all the University premises and facilities.

Ensure that the University facilities are well maintained through preventive and corrective maintenance works.

Receive, evaluate and schedule all repair request from various University stakeholders.

Manage the maintenance budget.

Any other duties as assigned by the Director of Works and Estates.

Qualifications and Experience

The applicant should be a holder of a degree in Electrical/Mechanical Engineering with at least two years’ experience in facilities management.

A verifiable reference of successful projects which is a distinct advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications and their attachments (scanned as a single PDF file) should be sent through to: humanresources@cut.ac.zw

Or, send copies of your applications to;