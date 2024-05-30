Works and Estates Department Maintenance Officer
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill int he above mentioned postion.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Preparing and managing the University’s maintenance plan for all facilities.
- Supervise and manage the repair and maintenance activities for all the University premises and facilities.
- Ensure that the University facilities are well maintained through preventive and corrective maintenance works.
- Receive, evaluate and schedule all repair request from various University stakeholders.
- Manage the maintenance budget.
- Any other duties as assigned by the Director of Works and Estates.
Qualifications and Experience
- The applicant should be a holder of a degree in Electrical/Mechanical Engineering with at least two years’ experience in facilities management.
- A verifiable reference of successful projects which is a distinct advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Applications and their attachments (scanned as a single PDF file) should be sent through to: humanresources@cut.ac.zw
Or, send copies of your applications to;
The Senior Assistant Registrar, Human Resources
Chinhoyi University of Technology,
Private Bag 7724
Chinhoyi,
Telephone No: - 0267-2129454 or 02671-2125293
Applications that do not comply with the requirements will be disqualified. Those who responded to the previous advertisement need not to reapply. The closing date for receipt of applications is 30 May 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)
Chinhoyi University of Technology is an educational institution whose mandate is teaching, learning and research as well as community service. It awards diplomas and degrees for varying subjects or programmes which have a technological bias. Chinhoyi University of Technology also known as CUT was established by an Act by the Parliament of Zimbabwe on 10 December 2001. It is located in the town of Chinhoyi in Mashonaland West about 120 km from Harare towards Lake Kariba and the Zambian border.