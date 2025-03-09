itel A18s is the improved version of the itel A18. Unlike the standard version, this one has 2GB RAM, extendable by another 2GB to 4GB
itel A18s (32GB, 2GB)
32GB
2GB
2500 mAh
5 Megapixels
$63.00
In Stock
- ➤ Storage Memory32GB
- ➤ RAM2GB
- ➤ Extended RAM2GB
- ➤ Battery Size2500 mAh
- ➤ Fast ChargeNo
- ➤ Network3G - 2G
- ➤ Back Camera5 Megapixels
- ➤ Selfie Front Camera0.3 megapixels
- ➤ Processor5.0
- ➤ Operating SystemAndroid 10
- ➤ Display5.0 inches
- ➤ Coloursblack
- ➤ ModelA18s
- ➤ Release Date2023