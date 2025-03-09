Pindula
itel A18s (32GB, 2GB)

32GB
2GB
2500 mAh
5 Megapixels
itel A18s (32GB, 2GB)
$63.00
In Stock
itel A18s is the improved version of the itel A18. Unlike the standard version, this one has 2GB RAM, extendable by another 2GB to 4GB

Full Specifications

  • Storage Memory32GB
  • RAM2GB
  • Extended RAM2GB
  • Battery Size2500 mAh
  • Fast ChargeNo
  • Network3G - 2G
  • Back Camera5 Megapixels
  • Selfie Front Camera0.3 megapixels
  • Processor5.0
  • Operating SystemAndroid 10
  • Display5.0 inches
  • Coloursblack
  • ModelA18s
  • Release Date2023

