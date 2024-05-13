Key Features:

5000mAh battery

32GB storage, 2GB RAM

8MP back camera, 5MP Selfie camera

4G LTE Network

6.6-inch HD+ display

Android 12 Go Edition

Performance:

The Itel A60 is powered by a Unisoc SC9832E quad-core processor, which provides smooth and responsive performance for everyday tasks. The 2GB of RAM ensures that multiple apps can be run at the same time without any lag.

Camera:

The Itel A60 features an 8MP rear camera with AI-powered autofocus. This allows you to take clear and sharp photos in any lighting condition. The 5MP front camera is perfect for taking selfies and video chatting.

Battery Life:

The Itel A60 is equipped with a large 5000mAh battery, which can easily last for a full day of use. The battery also supports fast charging, so you can quickly top it up when you need to.

Design:

The Itel A60 has a sleek and stylish design that is available in three colors: Black, Blue, and Green. The phone is made of durable plastic and has a curved back that makes it comfortable to hold.

Overall, the Itel A60 is a great smartphone for anyone looking for an affordable and reliable device. It features a large display, a powerful battery, and a sleek and stylish design.