This is tyhe 128GB version of the itel P40.

It shares all the features of the 64GB version, save for the internal storage. The biggest deal about the P40 is its low price and massive 6000mAh battery. It also comes with a sandard 4GB RAM, which can be extended by 3GB for a total 7GB RAM.

The main camera has a 13 Megapixels sensor.