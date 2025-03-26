Civil servants and pensioners in Zimbabwe only.

Here are the specifications of the itel P40+:Network Technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Launch: Announced 2023

Status: Available, Released 2023

Body:- Dimensions: 8.9 mm thickness-

Weight: Not specified-

SIM: Dual SIM

Display:- Type: IPS LCD, 90Hz- Size: 6.8 inches, 109.8 cm2-

Resolution: 720 x 1640 pixels (~263 ppi density)

Platform:- Operating System: Android 12 or 13- Chipset: Unisoc T606 (12 nm)- CPU: Octa-core (2x1.6 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x1.6 GHz Cortex-A55)- GPU: Mali-G57 MP1

Memory:- Card Slot: microSDXC- Internal Storage: 128GB- RAM: 4GB- UFS Version: 2.2Main Camera:- Single Camera Setup: - 13 MP primary lens - 0.08 MP auxiliary lens- Features: LED flash- Video: 1080p@30fpsSelfie Camera:- Single Camera Setup: - 8 MP- Video: YesSound:- Loudspeaker: Yes- 3.5mm Jack: YesCommunications:- WLAN: Yes- Bluetooth: Yes- Positioning: GPS- NFC: No- Radio: Unspecified- USB: USB Type-CFeatures:- Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometerBattery:- Type: 7000 mAh, non-removable- Charging: 18W wiredMiscellaneous:- Colors: Force Black, Ice Cyan- Models: P683L