Here are the specifications of the itel P40+:Network Technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE
Launch: Announced 2023
Status: Available, Released 2023
Body:- Dimensions: 8.9 mm thickness-
Weight: Not specified-
SIM: Dual SIM
Display:- Type: IPS LCD, 90Hz- Size: 6.8 inches, 109.8 cm2-
Resolution: 720 x 1640 pixels (~263 ppi density)
Platform:- Operating System: Android 12 or 13- Chipset: Unisoc T606 (12 nm)- CPU: Octa-core (2x1.6 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x1.6 GHz Cortex-A55)- GPU: Mali-G57 MP1
Memory:- Card Slot: microSDXC- Internal Storage: 128GB- RAM: 4GB- UFS Version: 2.2Main Camera:- Single Camera Setup: - 13 MP primary lens - 0.08 MP auxiliary lens- Features: LED flash- Video: 1080p@30fpsSelfie Camera:- Single Camera Setup: - 8 MP- Video: YesSound:- Loudspeaker: Yes- 3.5mm Jack: YesCommunications:- WLAN: Yes- Bluetooth: Yes- Positioning: GPS- NFC: No- Radio: Unspecified- USB: USB Type-CFeatures:- Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometerBattery:- Type: 7000 mAh, non-removable- Charging: 18W wiredMiscellaneous:- Colors: Force Black, Ice Cyan- Models: P683L