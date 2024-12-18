Pindula
Itel S23+ (256GB, 8GB)

256GB
8GB
5000 mAh
50 Megapixels
Itel S23+ (256GB, 8GB)
$189
In Stock
Cash on Delivery

Zero Deposit Credit Options

Civil servants and pensioners in Zimbabwe only.

Delivery throughout Zimbabwe

$0 /mo3 months
Apply for 3 months
$0 /mo6 months
Apply for 6 months

This itel S23+ with 256GB storage is the premium version of thew standard S23.

It features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display, a 50MP main rear camera, and a 32MP selfie camera. It has the fastest processor on itel phones coming with a Unisoc T618 processor. The RAM is 16GB which consists of standard 8GB and an additional 8GB of extended RAM.

The phone is available in two colors: Lake Cyan and Deep Black.

Highlights

  • Unisoc T616 processor: The processor is powerful enough for everyday tasks, but it's not the fastest on the market.
  • 16GB of RAM: The RAM ensures that the phone runs smoothly, even when you're multitasking.
  • 256GB of internal storage: The storage is plenty for most users, but there is no microSD card slot for expansion.
  • 5000mAh battery: The battery provides all-day battery life for even the most demanding users.
  • 18W fast charging: The fast charging technology means you can get your phone charged up quickly.
  • It has a fingerprint sensor under the display.
  • It supports dual SIM cards.

Full Specifications

  • Storage Memory256GB
  • Selfie Front Camera32 Megapixels
  • Release DateSeptember 2023
  • RAM8GB
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13
  • Network4G LTE - 3G - 2G
  • ModelS23+ 256GB
  • Fast Charge18W
  • Display6.78’’ AMOLED Curved Screen
  • Battery Size5000 mAh
  • Back Camera50 Megapixels
  • ProcessorUnisoc Tiger T616 (12 nm)

