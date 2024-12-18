Itel S23+ (256GB, 8GB)

This itel S23+ with 256GB storage is the premium version of thew standard S23.
It features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display, a 50MP main rear camera, and a 32MP selfie camera. It has the fastest processor on itel phones coming with a Unisoc T618 processor. The RAM is 16GB which consists of standard 8GB and an additional 8GB of extended RAM.
The phone is available in two colors: Lake Cyan and Deep Black.
Highlights
- Unisoc T616 processor: The processor is powerful enough for everyday tasks, but it's not the fastest on the market.
- 16GB of RAM: The RAM ensures that the phone runs smoothly, even when you're multitasking.
- 256GB of internal storage: The storage is plenty for most users, but there is no microSD card slot for expansion.
- 5000mAh battery: The battery provides all-day battery life for even the most demanding users.
- 18W fast charging: The fast charging technology means you can get your phone charged up quickly.
- It has a fingerprint sensor under the display.
- It supports dual SIM cards.