Itel S23+ (256GB, 8GB)

Civil servants and pensioners in Zimbabwe only.

This itel S23+ with 256GB storage is the premium version of thew standard S23.

It features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display, a 50MP main rear camera, and a 32MP selfie camera. It has the fastest processor on itel phones coming with a Unisoc T618 processor. The RAM is 16GB which consists of standard 8GB and an additional 8GB of extended RAM.

The phone is available in two colors: Lake Cyan and Deep Black.

Highlights