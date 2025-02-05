Tecno Spark 20 (128GB Storage, 16GB RAM)

This is the 16GB version of the entry level Spark 20. Ofcourse the storage remains 128GB as in the other Spark 20 which has just 8GB RAM. It also boasts the 50 megapixel main camera and 32MP selfie camera. As with the other Spark 20 it has a really god loud speaker. The outstanding feature of the Spark 20s is the processor, which is the Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85.
128GB
8GB
5000 mAh
50 Megapixels
Full Specifications
- ➤ Storage Memory128GB
- ➤ RAM8GB
- ➤ Extended RAM8GB
- ➤ Battery Size5000 mAh
- ➤ Fast Charge18W
- ➤ Network4G LTE - 3G - 2G
- ➤ Back Camera50 Megapixels
- ➤ Selfie Front Camera32 Megapixels
- ➤ ProcessorMediatek MT6769Z Helio G85
- ➤ Operating SystemAndroid 13
- ➤ Display6.6''
- ➤ ColoursCyber White, Gravity Black, Neon Gold, Magic Skin Blue
- ➤ ModelSpark 20
- ➤ Release DateDecember 2023