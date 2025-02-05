Tecno Spark 20 (128GB Storage, 16GB RAM)

This is the 16GB version of the entry level Spark 20. Ofcourse the storage remains 128GB as in the other Spark 20 which has just 8GB RAM. It also boasts the 50 megapixel main camera and 32MP selfie camera. As with the other Spark 20 it has a really god loud speaker. The outstanding feature of the Spark 20s is the processor, which is the Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85.