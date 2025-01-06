Tecno Pop 8 (128GB, 4GB)

Pindula
The Pop 8 runs smoothly on Android 13 (Go edition), a streamlined version optimized for performance on entry-level devices. Choose from 64GB or 128GB of storage, expandable with a microSD card, and keep things running with 6GB or 8GB of RAM. Plus, the side fingerprint sensor lets you unlock your phone securely and instantly.

Power through your day with the massive 5000mAh battery. Whether you're catching up on social media, watching videos, or playing games, the Pop 8 won't let you down. And when it's time to recharge, the 10W fast charging gets you back up and running in no time.

Available in a range of stylish colors like Mystery White, Alpenglow Gold, and Gravity Black, the Tecno Pop 8 is a phone that looks as good as it performs. It's the perfect choice for anyone who wants a reliable, affordable smartphone without sacrificing quality. So, ditch the bulky contracts and experience the freedom of the Pop 8!

Full Specifications

  • Storage Memory128GB
  • RAM4GB
  • Extended RAM4GB
  • Battery Size5000 mAh
  • Fast Charge10W
  • Network4G LTE - 3G - 2G
  • Back Camera13 Megapixels
  • Selfie Front Camera8 Megapixels
  • ProcessorUnisoc T606 (12 nm)
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13 (Go Edition)
  • Display6.6 inches
  • Colours Mystery White, Alpenglow Gold, Magic Skin, Gravity Black
  • ModelPop 8
  • Release DateNovember 2023

