This Spark 20 also boasts an impressive camera system, with a 32MP front camera for capturing stunning selfies and a 50MP main camera for taking beautiful photos and videos. The phone's 5000mAh battery supports 18W fast charging.

The most significant thing about the Spark 20 is the processor, Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85, which is the same processor in the Camon 20 phones.