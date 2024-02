This 256GB storage version of the standard Tecno Spark 20 shares its specs with the other standard version, except for the storage. This means it also has a 5000 mAh battery charging at 18W. 16GB RAM consisting of 8GB hardware ram and 8GB virtual ram.

It also spots the Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 and Android 13 on the other ones.Here are the links for the other versions: