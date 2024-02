Civil servants and pensioners in Zimbabwe only.

The Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ is the most advanced in the Spark 20 range. It features the Mediatek Helio G99 Ultimate processor. The display size is larger than a typical phone at a 6.78 inches.

The battery is 5000mAh charging at 33W.

The Android version on the Spark 20 Pro+ is Android 14.