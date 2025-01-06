Pindula
Tecno Pop 8 (64GB, 3GB)

64GB
3GB
5000 mAh
13 Megapixels
$89
In Stock
Cash on Delivery

Zero Deposit Credit Options

Civil servants and pensioners in Zimbabwe only.

Delivery throughout Zimbabwe

$0 /mo3 months
$0 /mo6 months
Big screen, big battery, easy on your wallet.

The Tecno Pop 8 has a spacious 6.6" HD+ display for comfortable browsing and watching videos. 

It packs a massive 5000mAh battery that lets you stay connected longer. Plus, charge it up quickly with the 10W charger and Type-C port.

You can choose from a variety of stylish colors like Mystery White, AlpenGlow Gold, Magic Skin, and Gravity Black.

The Tecno Pop 8 is the perfect blend of affordability and everyday performance. It's your gateway to staying connected, entertained, and capturing precious moments.

  • Large 6.6" HD+ display
  • Android 13 (Go edition) for smooth performance
  • 8MP front camera with dual flash and 13MP+AI-CAM rear camera
  • Massive 5000mAh battery with 10W charging
  • Available in stylish colors and various storage options

Full Specifications

  • Storage Memory64GB
  • RAM3GB
  • Extended RAM3GB
  • Battery Size5000 mAh
  • Fast Charge10W
  • Network4G LTE - 3G - 2G
  • Back Camera13 Megapixels
  • Selfie Front Camera8 Megapixels
  • ProcessorUnisoc T606 (12 nm)
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13 (Go Edition)
  • Display6.6 inches
  • ColoursMystery White, Alpenglow Gold, Magic Skin, Gravity Black
  • ModelPop 8
  • Release Date2023

