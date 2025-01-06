Tecno Pop 8 (64GB, 3GB)

Civil servants and pensioners in Zimbabwe only.

Big screen, big battery, easy on your wallet.

The Tecno Pop 8 has a spacious 6.6" HD+ display for comfortable browsing and watching videos.

It packs a massive 5000mAh battery that lets you stay connected longer. Plus, charge it up quickly with the 10W charger and Type-C port.

You can choose from a variety of stylish colors like Mystery White, AlpenGlow Gold, Magic Skin, and Gravity Black.

The Tecno Pop 8 is the perfect blend of affordability and everyday performance. It's your gateway to staying connected, entertained, and capturing precious moments.