Tecno Spark 20 Pro is an advanced version in the Spark 20 line-up. It features a faster processor than the standard version, a larger display (6.78 inches), and a much bigger back camera sensor at 108 megapixels.

The Mediatek Helio G99 processor which powers this phone is a recent release compared to the G85 on the Spark 20 standard version.