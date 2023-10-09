Speaker Of Parliament Jacob Mudenda Announces Recall Of CCC MPs

7 minutes ago

The Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, has notified the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission about 15 vacant seats in the legislative body. This action follows Sengezo Tshabangu‘s letter, claiming to be the interim Secretary-General of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), in which he recalled several CCC MPs.

The announcement of vacant seats indicates that Mudenda has disregarded CCC leader Nelson Chamisa‘s plea for Mudenda not to act based on Tshabangu’s instruction. Tshabangu, a former member of the MDC-T and People’s Democratic Party (PDP), controversially declared himself the secretary-general of the CCC and initiated the recall of the party’s members holding those seats.

In letters to the Chief Elections Officer Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), Mudenda said the following individuals ceased to belong to the Citizens Coalition for Change on 04 October 2023:

