Police Officer, ZANU PF Supporter Testify In Sikhala, Maiko Disorderly Conduct Case

Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala and Zengeza West councillor Lovemore Maiko recently denied a charge of disorderly conduct when they appeared for trial before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda.

Police officer Keffus Kumurai and Zanu PF supporter Pardon Chitembwe were brought in as witnesses and testified that Sikhala and opposition supporters initiated violence against Zanu PF supporters. The witnesses claimed that a fight broke out between the two political parties and police had to intervene.

Keffus Kumurai told the court that he was patrolling in Zengeza while a Zanu PF gathering was being held at the Zengeza 5 grounds. He said suddenly a white lorry appeared with 40 people, including Sikhala. He told the court:

The people were in yellow coloured clothing. I ordered them not to proceed to the Zanu PF gathering and Sikhala said they were doing a door-to-door campaign, which was not mandatory for them to notify the police. They initiated violence led by Sikhala against Zanu PF supporters.

Officer Kumurai testified that a fight broke out between the two political parties and police had to park their vehicles between the two political party camps. However, a statement produced in court by the same policeman claimed that supporters of both parties threw stones at each other. The police officer suggested that this may have been the result of a typing error.

Pardon Chitembwe claimed that the opposition supporters were carrying stones in the truck and that Lovemore Maiko was giving more stones to the youths to throw at them. Chitembwe also accused Job Sikhala of throwing a stone that hit one of their members, Shepard Tawodzera. Chitembwe stated that he is the secretary for security in the ruling party.

The trial is set to continue on June 15.