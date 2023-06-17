ZACC Arrests Nyanga Official For Fraudulent Land Allocation

Land barons take advantage of election seasons to defraud citizens by promising land ownership in exchange for support for certain political parties or candidates. They target low-income earners and vulnerable groups, selling land they do not own, often on illegal or unsuitable sites, and charging exorbitant prices.

To avoid falling victim to such schemes, citizens are advised to verify the legality of any land deals before making payments.

Firstly, ask the seller to provide the necessary documentation, such as title deeds, survey plans, and land permits, and verify their authenticity with the relevant authorities.

Secondly, conduct a site visit to confirm the location, size, and suitability of the land.

Thirdly, seek advice from local authorities, such as the District Administrator or Rural District Council, regarding legal requirements for land acquisition in the area.

Fourthly, engage a qualified lawyer who specializes in property law to verify the legality of the land deal and ensure that the transaction is conducted within the confines of the law.

Lastly, conduct a background check on the seller to ascertain their credibility and reputation, including their business registration status, track record in land transactions, and any complaints filed against them.

Over the years, local authority governments in the country have demolished thousands of houses and structures, claiming that they were built on illegally acquired land. Owners are not compensated hence the need to avoid being duped by land barons.

