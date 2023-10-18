Mliswa Says Parliament Speaker Mudenda Has No Choice But To Recall ZANU PF MPs

Temba Mliswa, a former ZANU PF official, believes that the constitution needs to be amended to provide clear guidelines on who has the authority to recall MPs from Parliament. He expresses concern about the current situation where “unknown people” are able to initiate the recall process.

This comes as the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has taken legal action to challenge the recalling of its 15 Members of Parliament (MPs) and some councillors by Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be the party’s interim Secretary-General. CCC leader Nelson Chamisa denies Tshabangu’s membership in the party and disputes the existence of an interim or substantive post in the party.

In another development, Tafadzwa Manyika, who asserts himself as the interim Secretary-General of ZANU PF, sent a letter to Jacob Mudenda, the Speaker of the National Assembly, instructing him to recall 70 ZANU PF legislators. Obert Mpofu, a former Minister of Mines, currently holds the position of Secretary-General in ZANU PF.

These recalls have created chaos in Parliament, with MPs taking their oaths of office just a month ago. In response, the CCC has disengaged from the National Assembly, Senate, and Local Government Authorities, and has given a 14-day ultimatum for the recalls to be reversed, threatening to withdraw its members if the demands are not met. ZANU PF says it is not bothered by Manyika’s letter to Mudenda.

