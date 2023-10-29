CCC Condemns Mnangagwa's Appointment Of General Valerio Sibanda To The ZANU PF Politburo

The Citizens Coalition of Change will utilize all available legal means to preserve Constitutionalism and the rule of law, denouncing Mnangagwa’s abuse of the Constitution.

The relationship between the army and ZANU PF (Zimbabwe African National Union–Patriotic Front) and ZAPU (Zimbabwe African People’s Union) since pre-independence has been complex and marked by both cooperation and conflict. During the liberation struggle, ZANU PF and ZAPU had their respective military wings, with ZANU PF’s being the Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army (ZANLA) and ZAPU’s being the Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA).

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply using WhatsApp +263736121139

After independence, ZANU PF gained power and the army became closely aligned with the ruling party, leading to accusations of human rights abuses, particularly during the Gukurahundi massacres in the 1980s. Despite occasional conflicts, ZANU PF has maintained influence over the military, with several key military figures holding important positions within the party.

There are concerns that Sibanda might struggle to separate national interests from party interests, especially when dealing with opposition parties like the CCC. Some analysts are worried about the biased way security officials carry out their duties. The opposition has long claimed that the police and military are deployed to intimidate opposition supporters and prevent them from holding rallies.

Tags

Leave a Comment