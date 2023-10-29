General Valerio Sibanda's Appointment Should Worry Any Right-Thinking Zimbabwean - Mzembi

The unspoken is the subordination of the Military Factor under Zanu PF, which would be problematic in the future if there is a new generation non military leader. It appears a natural now because in the hierarchy of Zanu PF itself is a former CDF to whom General Sibanda reported but Mnangagwa himself, a Chairman of the Joint Operation Command under Mugabe, former Defense Minister but right from Independence Minister of State Security.

The precedent though has been of former CDFs joining the Politburo after retirement, as was the case with Generals Mujuru and Zvinavashe which was a cleaner arrangement constitutionally. Sitting inside a Politburo where the fate of Opposition Parties is plotted and decided creates conflict for a CDF no matter how professional he may want to be seen. It’s untidy. It is these boundaries lately that relate to our State design that are being crossed with reckless abandon and disdain, and it should worry any right-thinking Zimbabwean.

Mzembi mentioned that for a professional soldier, especially the Chief of Defense Forces (CDF), the appointment is a difficult and challenging role. General Sibanda is well-regarded by the public, and Mzembi hopes that he will consider declining the appointment and handle it wisely. Mzembi suggests that if General Sibanda accepts the role, he should be involved in all political party hierarchies to ensure fairness. However, it is important to note that the Constitution explicitly states that the CDF cannot be partisan.

