General Valerio Sibanda's Appointment Should Worry Any Right-Thinking Zimbabwean - Mzembi
Dr Walter Mzembi, former Tourism Minister of Zimbabwe, has expressed concerns about the appointment of General Philip Valerio Sibanda, the Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), as an Ex-officio Politburo member within the ruling party, ZANU PF. The Politburo is the ZANU’s highest decision-making body. President Emmerson Mnangagwa made the announcement during the ZANU PF 20th National People’s Conference in Gweru.
“Ex officio” means that someone holds a position automatically or because of their other responsibilities. It grants them certain rights and powers without being appointed or elected specifically for those duties. However, this appointment of Valerio Sibanda, the Commander of Zimbabwe’s Defence Forces, as an ex officio member of the ruling party’s Politburo, is likely illegal and goes against the country’s constitution. The constitution prohibits members of the security services from being active in any political party. This situation reflects the issue of party-state conflation, which hampers the process of democratization in Zimbabwe, as highlighted by political commentators. Mzembi said:
The implications are that much of Cabinet Policies are generated or given direction from the Politburo of Zanu PF as a Ruling Party, and inviting the interest of Securocrats at this policy formulation or generation stage simply reflects an extension of November 2017 power-sharing understanding of Zanu PF and the Military. It is also a consolidation and reset to Liberation War High Command political architecture that steered the liberation struggle.Feedback
The unspoken is the subordination of the Military Factor under Zanu PF, which would be problematic in the future if there is a new generation non military leader. It appears a natural now because in the hierarchy of Zanu PF itself is a former CDF to whom General Sibanda reported but Mnangagwa himself, a Chairman of the Joint Operation Command under Mugabe, former Defense Minister but right from Independence Minister of State Security.
The precedent though has been of former CDFs joining the Politburo after retirement, as was the case with Generals Mujuru and Zvinavashe which was a cleaner arrangement constitutionally. Sitting inside a Politburo where the fate of Opposition Parties is plotted and decided creates conflict for a CDF no matter how professional he may want to be seen. It’s untidy. It is these boundaries lately that relate to our State design that are being crossed with reckless abandon and disdain, and it should worry any right-thinking Zimbabwean.
Mzembi mentioned that for a professional soldier, especially the Chief of Defense Forces (CDF), the appointment is a difficult and challenging role. General Sibanda is well-regarded by the public, and Mzembi hopes that he will consider declining the appointment and handle it wisely. Mzembi suggests that if General Sibanda accepts the role, he should be involved in all political party hierarchies to ensure fairness. However, it is important to note that the Constitution explicitly states that the CDF cannot be partisan.
