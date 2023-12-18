Hwende: Chamisa Needs A Conversation With Tendai Biti, Job Sikhala, Welshman Ncube

On the other hand, these officials are accused of collaborating with the self-proclaimed interim secretary-general of the party, Sengezo Tshabangu, to recall CCC Members of Parliament and councillors. However, they deny these allegations. Hwende, who is also accused of working with Tshabangu, emphasises the importance of unity within the party, acknowledging that while Chamisa is the best candidate to challenge the ruling ZANU PF party, cohesion is crucial. He said:

President Chamisa is the best foot forward to remove ZANU PF. Anyone who thinks otherwise is making a mistake. He represents the millions who have a national grievance with ZANU PF. He needs a conversation with Hon Biti , Hon Job Sikhala and Hon Ncube. They must work together and jointly must broaden their alliance to include key opposition and civic society leaders. We need a broad based democratic movement behind Nelson Chamisa to win against ZANU.

Tensions arose before the August 23-24, 2023 elections in Zimbabwe. Some leaders, including Biti, were unhappy with the “Bereka Mwana” process used to select the party’s candidates for the elections. They had concerns about the party’s identity, structure, strategy, and procedures. Chamisa, in an attempt to outsmart the ruling ZANU PF party, adopted a strategy of “Strategic Ambiguity” that involved keeping things secret. However, this strategy resulted in a lack of clear structures within the party, with more power centralised around Chamisa.

