Zimbabwe Records Significant Mobile Phone Usage In 2023

– Telecel saw a decline of 1.4%.

– Mobile voice traffic jumped by 30% to surpass 3.29 billion minutes, thanks to affordable on-net calls and operator promotions.

– Mobile internet and data subscriptions rose by 7.5% to reach 10.65 million, with a penetration rate of 70.1%.

– Mobile internet and data traffic increased by 6.2% to reach 44.67 petabytes.

– Mobile operator revenues rose by 95.3% to ZWL$850.8 billion, while operating costs nearly doubled, rising by 99.3%.

– Internet access provider revenues significantly increased 138.1% to ZWL$449.3 billion.

– Postal and courier volumes grew by 6.8%, with revenues increasing by 53.3%.

POTRAZ director general, Gift Machengete, highlighted the significant growth in operating costs, which increased by almost 100% during the period, NewsDay reported. He also mentioned the increase in mobile voice traffic and the growth in internet and data subscriptions and traffic.

Zimbabwe introduced mobile phones in the early 1990s. However, the boom in usage of mobile phones in Zimbabwe was experienced in 2009 during the Government of National Unity (GNU) era. This period marked a significant increase in mobile phone adoption and usage throughout the country.

